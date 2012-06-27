“Today Wally opens once again a new route in yacht design,” says Luca Bassani, Wally President and Founder. “We are well-known for our performance yachts: WallyAce is indeed a performance yacht in the sense that exceptionally performs the mission to provide more volumes, more comfort, more stability, with super reduced fuel consumption, noise and vibrations, aiming at the lovers of long cruises and life in the bays."

“We have succeeded to developed a product,” continues Bassani, "that carries the indisputable Wally signs of improved functions combined with contemporary and clean style, standing out in the displacement category. Her hull lines are classic yet contemporary reflecting the unmistakable Wally style.”

Compared to other yachts in her category, Kanga is characterised by several distinctive marks such as an extremely modern profile, a longer waterline for increased performance, larger open-air social areas (128 sqm over two decks) and formidably sized interior volumes.