Developed by Judel Vrolijk naval architects with interiors by Design Unlimited, Hamilton fully exploits the WallyCento box-rule to create a fast seaworthy sound cruiser-racer that benefits from the latest performance technology, respecting the Wally spirit.

“Cruising in comfort at the speed of the fastest maxi racer and racing at the highest level of competition is the dream of every passionate yachtsman," says Luca Bassani Antivari, Wally President and Founder. "WallyCento is the first and only super yacht making this dream come true, and Hamilton truly reflects this concept.”

Hamilton will join the Wally Class racing circuit participating in the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup (September 2-8, Porto Cervo) and in the Voiles de Saint Tropez (September 30-October 7).

“We are very honoured to welcome in the Wally Class a highly competitive and experienced racing team like Hamilton’s,” continues Bassani. “Next year they will engage epic duels on the water with Magic Carpet Cubed, the second Wallycento we have in the order book, further raising the racing level”.

Hamilton is the first super-yacht to feature the unique steering wheel expressly developed for WallyCento by the internationally renowned designer Konstantin Grcic. The three-spoke wheel further enhances the strong design aesthetic of the WallyCento, and it is exclusive to this product.

The construction of the second WallyCento unit, Magic Carpet Cubed, is proceeding on schedule at WallyEurope facility in Ancona, Italy: the hull was successfully de-moulded at the beginning of June, and the yacht is scheduled to be launched at the end of the year.