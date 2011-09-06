Wally Yachts Unveil The Wally//One

“In Wally//One we wanted to give people a boat that was fun to use as a day boat while still being practical as a tender,” explains Wally founder and President, Luca Bassani Antivari. “We have made smarter use of the deck and cabin spaces and included more luxuries – wonderful details that make it a great place to relax and entertain – at the same time as making it more economical and more manoeuvrable.”

Wally//One has been designed to give customers more for less, reducing length, consumption and price, whilst creating a day boat that has flexible seating, increased deck and sunbed space and a host of modern conveniences. Slightly shorter and narrower than its predecessor, the hugely popular Wally//Tender, Wally//One offers greater usability and a greater luxury experience.

Utilising a full composite sandwich construction, Wally’s uncompromising approach to cruise quality is manifested in a revolutionary hull design, incorporating unique lines and a deep vertical bow. This allows the hull to pierce the waves, resulting in an exceptionally smooth ride even in choppy waters as well as a top speed of 47 knots through Yanmar V8 twin turbo engines.

The view from the helm offers the driver the distinctive sporting aesthetic characteristic of the Wally style, featuring cockpit control panels veneered with carbon fibre and accented with satin steel switches.

The interior cabin has been coined as the embodiment of contemporary refinement, with a generous double berth. The flooring and interior panels are finished in soft and supple nubuck leather, whilst fixtures and fittings are crafted from satin steel, providing design continuity with the deck.

Now available of the market after a successful launch at the Cannes International Boat Show, the Wally//One will be priced in accordance to the two engine specifications on offer; ranging from €580,000 with 315hp engines and €620,000 for the 370hp engine model.

Superyachts.com spoke with the founder of the world-renowned Wally Yachts, Luca Bassani Antivari, at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show. To watch the full interview, click here.