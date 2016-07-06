Read online now
By Ben Roberts

The WallyAce WallyKokoNut is one of the more voluminous yachts in the 26 metre market, offering those on board space, comfort and stability with a distinctive style and reduced fuel consumption. This motor yacht is focus of the latest sales announcement from Floating Life, having presented the 2014 WallyKokoNut to a new owner.

Big is a running theme of a yacht in the smaller spectrum of the superyacht world, with larger open-air spaces, more exploitable interior volumes, two decks with 128sqm exterior social space and 282sqm total area; making WallyKokoNut over 30% larger than vessels of the same length.

Her low fuel consumption provides whisper quiet running with low vibration, little maintenance and a longer lifespan in a technical sense. Even with engines that run at a lower RPM, WallyKokoNut is still able to reach a comfortable cruising speed of 10 knots with a consumption rate of 7 litres per nautical mile; expected to be able to run for up to 3,000nm.

The interiors on board incorporate a glass wall structure, large sofas, a dining table for 10-12 guests, and an over style and layout aimed at large families. WallyKokoNut can accommodate up to 10 people with two large double cabins, and two twin cabins with pullman berths - all en-suite. Both double cabins have a folding balcony to enjoy life both on and over the water.

