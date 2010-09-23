We discussed the new line and new projects with Luca Bassani as well as the distinctive, powerful brand of Wally Yachts.

Builders of the fastest motor yacht in the world, the Wally Power 118, Wally founder Luca Bassani revealed to us potential plans for a 60-65m Multi-hulled sailing yacht, able to cruise between 40-45 knots and featuring stable wing sails. This yacht will feature huge areas, offering generous amounts of space at 30m wide.

On the subject of the new Wallyace line, Wally President and founder, Luca Bassani commented “Wallyace is a first for us … we are well known for our performance yachts. From the fastest yacht, now we must think about the most responsible”.

The 36m and 26m Wallyace displacement vessels hold the easily recognisable flair for design which Wally injects into each project. The new line features wider and more stable hulls, a higher free board to improve sailing in adverse weather conditions, sleeker lines, bigger and more exploitable interior volumes, a dedicated aft owner’s suite and high-powered engines with gyroscopic stabilizers.

The exterior profile of this innovative design consists of aggressive lines with a clean edge, aiming for lovers of long cruises and life in the bays. The 26m Wallyace also features three decks with two interior layout options dependent on the number of guests.

The Wallyace semi-custom line is built using GRP construction technology with a building time of 16 months and a price of 4.5million Euros. Signed in January 2010, the first unit of the 26m Wallyace holds a delivery schedule for summer 2011.