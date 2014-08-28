The second hull in the WallyAce line, WallyKokoNut is a displacement yacht with famed Wally style and will be making it’s grand debut at the Monaco Yacht Show; presenting a legion of unique characteristics to visitors at the most revered yacht show in the world.

The WallyAce 26m line is a semi-custom range built using the sandwich GRP construction technology. The hull skins are 50% thicker than those required by the Classification Register, offering up to three times the mandatory solidity and toughness, to provide a true round-the-world cruiser.

WallyKokoNut features over 50 sqm of social area incorporated in the glass walled superstructure that includes the lounge with large sofas, the dining table for 10-12 guests, the steering and navigation station.

The accommodation layout reflects the perfect configuration for large families and charter capabilities: two large double cabins and two twin cabins, sleeping up to10 people (two cabins have additional pullman beds). All cabins have en-suites. The double cabins are aft opening onto the Terrace-on-the-sea® with direct access to the water.

The crew and service area is forward, separated from the guests’ night area by the engine room and the garage, providing maximum privacy. The crew accommodation is for four people sleeping in two double cabins. The interior styling is simple and fresh, with Walnut wood joinery and pearl grey coloured fabric.