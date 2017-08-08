“Tango turned out exactly how we envisaged her when we started developing the project: super sleek lines and aggressive overall appeal conveying her high performance DNA.” proudly says Luca Bassani, Wally President “Additionally, our form-reflects-function approach is epitomised in Tango’s sheer flush deck in the like of the iconic Esense: besides enhancing the purity of the design, it would facilitate the manoeuvres while racing. We look forward to the sea-trials and test the predicted superior performance of our new superyacht”.

A machine built for speed, as well as style, the Mark Mill’s naval architecture shares the same vision of innovations of the progressive yacht builder and has brought new innovations to the water with Tango.

“Tango is our largest project to date and also we believe the most innovative, the most stylish, and certainly one of the most satisfying to develop in collaboration with the client, Wally, Pininfarina, and Persico Marine” says Mark Mills of Mills Design. “We owe our involvement to the vision of Luca Bassani who suggested us to bring a fresh mindset to the Wallycento design question.”

“We developed a radical proposal combining dramatic deck geometry with a novel interior layout for the most efficient result within the Wallycento box-rule, integrated with the structure to a level not yet seen in a yacht of this size.” continues Mills. “That proposal very quickly became Tango, after huge amounts of detail development, but very little deviation from the original vision for a sleek, light, and exciting sailing machine.”

Pininfarina's dedicated yachting team took the challenge of developing the style and performance of Tango throughout the interiors, offering outstanding ultra-light interiors that would match the superyacht DNA.

"The interior design of this Wallycento challenged our team to achieve the perfect balance of performance and comfort.” says Paolo Pininfarina, Pininfarina Group President. “Thanks to the selection of the materials and the innovative solutions of the interior decoration delivering both function and aesthetics, we generated a true thoroughbred of the sea, ultra-light and super performing, perfectly suitable for cruising as well as for racing. We are very proud of this accomplishment further confirming the excellence of our nautical division.”

The Wally portfolio of yachts under construction includes two sailing yachts, the Wally 145 and the Wally 93 to be launched in May 2019 and in spring 2018 respectively, the fifth unit of the 27 Wallyace, and two 52 wallypowers. Additionally, units of the new Wallytender X are under way.

Tango is now preparing for its world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show this September, adding to the already exciting line-up of the latest and largest superyachts in the world to descend on Port Hercules (27-30).