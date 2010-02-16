The design of the new Wallyshadow is a minimalist attempt to further contemporary yacht development. Luca Bassani, the founder and president of Wally, is aware of the dangers in changing the buyer market so frequently but has aimed Wallyshadow at clients who require "practical" cruising. “Wallyshadow is a first for us … we are well known for our performance yachts. Nevertheless, we have succeeded to develop a product that carries the indisputable Wally signs of improved functions combined with a contemporary and clean style.”

The Monte Carlo company, founded in 1994, is renowned for its modern designs paired with excellent, high performance yachts. Pushing designs as far as possible without sacrificing comfort or safety. Previous project such as the Wally Power 118 saw a yacht not unlike a super charged speed boat straight from the Bat-cave easily, and maybe un-economically, reaching 65 knots slicing through open water. This design was constructed with also the future collaboration, design and construction of the Wally WHY, a vast and wide superyacht designed like a hotel on water. These designs have pushed Wally into the uber-cool market, who now seem to be revolutionising the way superyachts are designed and constructed.

The most interesting factor of the Wallyshadow is that it is a displacement motor yacht, something which is not seen on yachts of this size. Wally have always been unique in their designs but previously focussed on extremely fast mast or motor yachts with cutting edge design but in yachts under 24m, the Wallyshadow is still cutting edge but in a very different way.

The Wallyshadow is in development and is currently being designed to the specifications of 26 and 36 meters and holds cruising speeds of up to 12 knots. The design is bold, with an intriguingly curved displacement bow heading a solid and contemporary hull design coated in a white gleam which makes the yacht look even more modern. The hull which sports a deep and thin bow is designed for yachts usually of a 50-60m length, making the revolutionary mini-displacement yacht wider and much more stable.

The solid propulsion system runs at low RPM which maintains a low level of noise, vibration and more impressively, fuel consumption and also requires minimal maintenance. Wallyshadow holds a number of definable factors from its builder, notably wider and more stable hulls, improved sea worthiness in rough weather and bigger interior spaces due to a wider hull. Dependant on the size, the powerful yacht holds 3 or 4 expansive cabin areas with crew accommodation as well. The opportunities to sunbathe can often be taken on the wide and open stern, followed by three levels, holding guest and service decks.

The specification of the bold new superyacht is impressive, the heavy duty engines, sleek hull and a displacement bow structure has been designed for smooth and comfortable long haul cruises. Wally has created yet another truly unique and bold superyacht aimed at those who wish to use their luxury yacht to its full capabilities on the open waters.

