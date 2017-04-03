Speaking to Ward Setzer of Setzer Naval Architects and HMY superyacht specialist, we learn more about the new collaboration bringing new build opportunities to owners across the world.

“We came to a conclusion, as we were participating in the sale of vessels as all naval architects do,” explains Ward Setzer. Founder and President of Setzer Naval Architects. “We had so many boats on the water, the lightbulb turned on […] the idea was to combine what we’ve learned around the world in design and construction and what [HMY] are trying to do to help their clientele to grow into the next chapter."

By simultaneously introducing new-build opportunities and increasing global brokerage inventory by creating a sophisticated solution for owners, the HMY Superyacht Division platform is the key to a new phase for both brands.

“We’re building a platform," continues Ward, "that’s the key right now what we need to do is build a supportive platform not only for our owners to go toward new construction but bring their current boats into the brokerage market. We provide a true superyacht and naval architecture backed programme to get them on the water and on the market.”

With projects and concepts on the market such as the Vestal line by Admiral (44 - 50 metres), the Trident series by Outer Reef (30 - 32 metres) and a unique Trinity Yachts project (51-metres) available, the HMY Superyacht Division is an exciting new evolution bringing owners every solution from ‘sketch to sea’.

