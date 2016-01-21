Built by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2008, the steel and aluminium vessel was awarded ‘Best Charter Yacht’ by Robb Report in 2009 and boasts a distinctive appearance thanks to the creative vision of renowned designer Andrew Winch.

She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 luxurious staterooms, including a vast owner’s suite with a bedroom set on a raised panoramic deck and a sweeping staircase leading down and aft to the owner’s lounge and bathroom.

Other notable features include a massage room, outside cinema. supersized jacuzzi, and a full length sun deck which turns into a disco at night.

Billed as “the ultimate party deck”, in 2015 St David was available for charter at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

Presently docked in St Maarten and taking bookings for Caribbean charters, she is currently available for inspection.