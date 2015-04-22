Built by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2008, the steel and aluminium vessel boasts a distinctive appearance thanks to the creativity of renowned designer Andrew Winch.

She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 luxurious staterooms, including a vast owner’s suite with a bedroom set on a raised panoramic deck and a sweeping staircase leading down and aft to the owner’s lounge and bathroom.

Following the sale, Captain Simon Johnson said: “She is a great yacht. We are proud to work onboard and look forward to making her a very successful charter yacht for the owner and all guests.”

West Nautical represented the buyer’s side of the sale and have also been awarded full management and charter for the vessel.

St David will be available for charter from 1st May in the Mediterranean.