West Nautical COVID-19 Update

In its response, West Nautical has outlined the measures it is implementing to safeguard the security of both its staff and clientele while it continues to operate a bespoke and luxury service.

“In light of the current unpredictable situation we find ourselves in,” read the statement, “all of West Nautical’s offices are now following local governmental guidelines and working remotely until advised otherwise.”

For an industry wherein face to face interaction and personal relations are of upmost importance, isolation may provide issues. West Nautical assures that it is prepared to ensure that the level of service it provides does not drop below its high standards.

“We are working hard to ensure that we continue to provide our clients, crew and all staff the usual first-class service to which they are accustomed, adapting processes accordingly as the situation unfolds.

“Please continue to contact our members of staff as normal as everyone is now set up to receive all forms of communication from their remote locations. We will continue to share the very best of what West Nautical and the wider superyacht market has to offer across our social media platforms – private luxurious escapes filled with adventure and relaxation, the best landscapes and locations the planet has to offer from the tranquillity of our magnificent oceans.”

Safety and responsibility in the face of a global crisis are the upmost priority. While the world braces for the inevitable economic fallout of resulting restrictions on travel and mandatory isolation periods, there are some more positive discourses circulating the superyacht industry. Last week, SuperYachtsMonaco CEO, Jim Evans, told Superyachts.com that he has been surprised by an increased demand.

Much of this comes down to the security and exclusivity offered by superyacht travel, providing a safe and idyllic escape. Elsewhere in the industry, major shipyards around the world remain open for business for those owners who may be thinking about pushing forward maintenance work during a period of restricted travel.