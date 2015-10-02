With two beautiful yachts on display, including Firefly and St. David, the West Nautical team arrived at the Monaco Yacht Show in full force after conducting the successful sale of the 40 metre Mondo Marine superyacht Arina.

To find out more about the West Nautical plans for the future, the recent appointment by Sunseeker, more details about the yachts on display and the team’s outlook on the global brokerage market, watch the above video.