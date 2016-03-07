“This is one of the few deals when we had to act on behalf of both the buyer and the seller,” explains Murat Urusov, West Nautical Sales Director. “Another peculiarity of the deal was the works carried out at the shipyard on behalf of the buyer in accordance to the MOA, where acceptance of the final and finished product was critical.

“An important task was to observe all the agreed conditions and to deliver the yacht corresponding to all required standards,” continues Urasov. “That took us almost four months and I am really happy that we managed to bring this deal to a successful end.”

With a fully aluminium construction and a sleek Paszkowski design, this yacht has accommodation for up to ten guests and is now with her new owner. To view more West Nautical yachts, click here.