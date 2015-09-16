Designed and built for the niche market of large sized pleasure yachts, Arina delivers superb hydrodynamic performances, offering excellent maximum and cruising speeds, a good range with large fuel capacity and exceptional seakeeping ability.

Accommodating up to 10 guests and 7 crew, she is able to reach a maximum speed of 19 knots. The yacht’s former names were Fabri's and Seraphina. The sellers broker was Murat Urusov from West Nautical, and the Buyer broker was Justin Longdon from MYSEA, the purchase price remains private.

Murat Urusov, West Nautical Sales Director commented: "I’m very happy that we have managed to close this deal! I have a great feeling and looking forward to the further successful results. Thank you to everyone for the hard work getting to this point!"