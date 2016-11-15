“I am happy to announce the completion of the Majestic deal. It has been the result of a professional cooperation between the parties involved, and I want to thank everyone who participated in the process and hope to have many more successful deals ahead.”

Built by the renowned Poole shipyard, this Sunseeker 80 is one of the most famous and globally revered GRP models on the water and has been passed to her new owner in pristine condition.

The luxurious living space with an oyster colored leather lounge area equipped with wine cooler, also has an entertainment system incorporating a Bose stereo surround system and a 46-inch Samsung TV screen. The forward dining area seats eight guests with black leather chairs while air conditioning has been upgraded to tropical standards throughout the yacht.

With four cabins – including a master stateroom, VIP and two twin – Majestic is more spacious than her length would have you believe, offering ensuites, amenities and space for two crew.

Located in Antibes, Majestic was originally listed at an asking price before being sold through West Nautical.