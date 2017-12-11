A testament to Westport construction, this Donald Starkey design is a five-star experience with an adventurous edge. Thanks to a transatlantic range of 4000 nautical miles and upgraded engineering, Wabi Sabi was designed to visit the most remote places in the world and maintain autonomy with minimal stops.

Hospitality is an apt new title for Wabi Sabi, as this is a yacht with a deceptive amount of space on board and completely updated interiors thanks to a major refit in 2016.

The external spaces allow guests to make the most of the backdrop while enjoying al fresco dining, cocktails or soaking up the sun on the higher levels and her interiors offer rest and relaxation in meticulously maintained comfort.

The interior decor is a more sophisticated view of life on board, with a layout that brings both friends and family together through expansive saloons, space for 18 guests in total and a dedicated Owner’s Deck.

This is a yacht which has spent time in Iceland, Scandinavia, Australia and beyond, so naturally, the interiors are a work of flawless engineering in terms of layout while the homely design adds a new dimension to the overall experience.

Showcased for sale at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Hospitality has become one of the latest success stories to emerge from America. Now, following its refit, sale and a new name, this yacht has firmly entered a new era thanks to an immediate turn-around and return to the charter market this Winter with Moran Yacht & Ship.