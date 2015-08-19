“We are very proud to be delivering this, the 12th 40m, featuring a rich contemporary raised panel mahogany interior” said Alex Rogers, Westport's Director of Sales.

The 40 meter is a high-performance tri-deck motor yacht that accommodates ten guests in unsurpassed luxury.

ABS classified and MCA compliant, this 40 metre series represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design and genuine American craftsmanship.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and has invested heavily in personnel, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.