With the newly launched version of the 125 boasting the latest in composite fiberglass yacht construction techniques, specifically engineered to optimize comfort, interior & exterior spaces.

Featuring a timeless style, crisp exterior contours and a contemporary interior, this raised pilothouse motor yacht is an exciting addition to the Westport series of production yachts ranging across 112’, 125’, 130’ and 164’, expertly built in Washington State.

“Launching a new yacht is always an exciting achievement for the entire Westport family,” explains Alex Rogers, Director of sales “This particular launch makes us feel very proud because it is the new flagship in the series, and our most advanced yacht built to date.”

Currently undergoing extensive sea trials, the yacht will be delivered to its new owner, and head south to its make world debut at the Ft Lauderdale International Boat Show (November 3 – 7 2016).