“We are very proud to be delivering this, the 55th 112 on-time, and on-budget once again to another repeat client,” said Alex Rogers, Westport's Director of Sales. The client worked closely with our engineering and interior design staff, incorporating numerous custom features to enhance his yachting lifestyle. The interior boasts a contemporary walnut finish.



The 112 is a high-performance raised pilothouse motor yacht that accommodates eight guests in unsurpassed luxury. The series represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design and U.S. craftsmanship.



Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and has invested heavily in personnel, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.