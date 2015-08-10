“We are very proud to be delivering this, the 54th 112 on-time, and on-budget once again,” said Alex Rogers, Westport's Director of Sales. “The client taking delivery of his 2nd 112 worked closely with our engineering and interior design staff, incorporating numerous custom features to enhance his yachting lifestyle.”



The 112 is a high-performance raised pilothouse motor yacht that accommodates eight guests in unsurpassed luxury. The series represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design and U.S. craftsmanship.



Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and has invested heavily in personnel, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.



Westport currently builds luxury motor yachts 112’, 125’, 130’ and 164’, at three shipyards in Washington State.