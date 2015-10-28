The 112

The 34 metre W112 will be showcasing its crisp, contemporary styling balanced with timeless traditional appeal. The interior arrangement offers unsurpassed luxury, privacy and comfort, whether socializing at dockside or at a remote anchorage. An advanced hull design delivers exhilarating cruise speed and a moderate draft for access to any yachting destination. The long list of premium standard features ensures complete enjoyment.

The 130

With a wide array of Westport 130s on display, this is a homecoming for the model which made its debut at the 2001 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. Since her inception the W130 has provided dependable worldwide service, unsurpassed comfort and function in a tasteful design, which can be seen first hand at the show. This new 40m tri-deck continues in the 130 tradition with exceptional luxury, convenience, reliability and performance that is the Westport standard. The W130 incorporates the best of custom in a proven envelope.

The 164

The 164 is Westport's new flagship. This 50 metre tri-deck vessel is the largest of the Westport fleet and will be on display in two versions of the finely tuned design, developed using leading-edge three-dimensional modelling and structural software applications in the aviation industry to create a fast, high-performance superyacht with integrity, stability and style.