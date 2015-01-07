Westport Yachts: Leaders in Production

The oldest continuously operating yacht builder in the Pacific Northwest, Westport was a pioneer in the use o composite materials and, to date, has completed more than 140 yachts and dozens of commercial vessels.

Westport operates shipyards in three different locations in the State of Washington. Each specialised location – Port Angeles, Hoquiam and Westport – is dedicated to building on or two of the models in the company’s line-up, which today ranges from 26-50 metres.

In addition, the company owns and operates an 80,000-square-foot architectural plant in Port Angeles and a sales and services centre in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

