The very first in this signature collection is the Gentry Eagle; a legendary superyacht reborn via the vision and creativity of celebrated French fashion and perfume designer Thierry Mugler.

Working alongside Weyves Yachts interior designer Eva Cadio, Mugler reworked what is known as the world’s fastest superyacht to new levels of opulence and sophistication.

Originally built in 1988 by racing luminary Tom Gentry who has set nearly every powerboat speed record, Gentry Eagle measures 34.1 metres in length and has an unrivalled top speed of 63 knots.

The super fast yacht is currently for exclusive sale through Weyves Yachts.

Several more super yachts are set to follow in the high-fashion footsteps of Gentry Eagle and become elegant members of the Weyves Couture collection including a 42 metre design currently in the concept stage.

Weyves has partnered with Agent de Luxe President Donald Potard who represents over 80 of the world’s leading fashion and interior designers including Jean Paul Gaultier to coordinate these enviable pairings.

The Weyves Couture concept aims to combine passion and creativity to revamp luxury yachts around the artistic direction of a fashion designer; from the interior and crew uniforms to silver wear and life style details.

The delivery of each completed super yacht continues the couture fashion theme and is presented with a ceremony and fashion show while the entire recreation process is filmed by a television crew. Each unique concept includes also a charity donation.

Weyves is now looking at translating the Couture concept to the private jet industry in light of demand.