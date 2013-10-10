Built in Viareggio for an owner with the firm intention to make a second home on the water, the BSD-105 is an elegant reinterpretation of the famous ‘’rounded stern’’ motor yachts which helped create the unique “Benetti style” all over the world during the last decades of the 20th century.

With a steel hull and an aluminum (or Peraluman 450) superstructure, this yacht was expressly designed to allow the owner and his family to explore the world according to a philosophy devoted to the awareness of travelling and the joy of living.

The BSD 105 RS - the full name of the ship - was built under the survey of the Rina (Italian Shipping Register), with classification C Malta Cross.

Powered by two 735 Kw (1,000 Hp) engines, this yacht can reach a speed of 14 knots; besides, she has a range of 3,000 nautical miles at 10 knots and 1,900 miles at the cruise speed of 12.7 knots.