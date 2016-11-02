Scheduled for delivery in 2019, this technologically advanced superyacht was commissioned at the Monaco Yacht Show by a Northern European client and will sport the cutting-edge exterior style of Fulvio De Simoni.

This distinctive WIDER Style – most notable seen on the WIDER 150 superyacht – will wrap around spacious lifestyle areas with a full beam master stateroom on the main deck with a large opening terrace together with owner’s study and gym.

“I am delighted that we came to an agreement to build the WIDER 125” says Tilli Antonelli, Founder and CEO of WIDER SRL. “The client is an experienced charter customer who knows how his family want to use and enjoy their yacht. We have been talking for over a year and the client has looked at the market in detail and decided to build with WIDER. We are grateful to him for showing his faith in us to build his first yacht…Many thanks also go to Georges Damonte from Damonte Yacht Consulting for his assistance in securing the build.”

Following on from the European yacht shows, and announced just before the 57th Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, activity is rapidly increasing this week with project sales and launches, and now a new 38 metre superyacht from WIDER Yachts heading to the water in the next few years.