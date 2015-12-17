At the heart of the superyacht’s power system is a lithium polymer battery bank, which are the latest development in LiPo (lithium polymer). This powerful energy source is far more sufficient to supply the entire hotel system on board, including the propulsion in what is referred to the as Zero Emission Mode.

This fact was exhaustively tested during the sea trials, as the WIDER 150 was run exclusively on her batteries in sea trials off the coast of Ancona, close to the WIDER Superyacht Division headquarters.



“The battery tests were a great success” said WIDER Founder and CEO, Tilli Antonelli. “The yacht ran comfortably at 5 knots in ZEM consuming no fuel whatsoever….but the most remarkable and memorable aspect was that she ran in total silence!”



These latest sea trials have been a source of particular satisfaction to the WIDER team who, since inception of the WIDER 150 project, have held true to their fervent belief that diesel electric technology can be applied to a superyacht with outstanding benefits to the owner in terms of performance and on board comfort.

WIDER’s mission, in fact, is to deliver semi-custom yachts on time and on budget to discerning customers who are looking for exceptional, intelligent design and the highest quality of finish. One of the stand out features of their products is the use of latest technology to reduce sound and vibration levels on board to a minimum. Owners can relax in almost complete silence with no sound of shafts turning or generators running, hearing nothing but the ocean and the sea breeze.

Once every test has been concluded and the yacht has reached the technical and operational excellence that is expected from her, she will be presented to the public in a series of future events. She is also available for sale at €26m.