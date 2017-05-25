Returning to the yard following her sale, Bartali underwent modifications to her interior, as requested by her new owners. With the work now complete, the aluminium superyacht has returned to the water to start anew.

“The team has worked very hard, working extra shifts over last couple of months to ensure that we complete the requested changes and hit the delivery date agreed with the new owner. It is our mandate to never compromise on workmanship and to deliver on our promises and I am very proud to be working with everyone involved,” said Michael Hackman, Executive Vice President - Marine Operations with Genting Hong Kong and interim Chairman of WIDER. “‘Bartali’ will be leaving in a couple of weeks and we will turn our attention to the WIDER 165.”

Constructed entirely in aluminum, the elegant silhouette of the WIDER 150 includes a 90sqm beach club with 7m indoor swimming pool and an incredible 75sqm master stateroom.

The yacht’s ability to run in near silence using only her batteries has resulted in unprecedented levels of interest and a collection of awards from the most prestigious organizations, including the World Superyacht Awards, World Yachts Trophy and MYS/RINA.

The re-emergence of the WIDER 150 Bartali follows the news of the shipyard itself being acquired by Genting Hong Kong. However, with more information and updates due to emerge soon, Bartali will now head to the Cote D’Azur where her new owners plan to move aboard for the season.