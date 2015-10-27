Also known as project Cecilia, the 50-metre vessel was moved along the public highways to WIDERS’ main yard, where it will continue its production trajectory towards delivery in late 2016.

Constructed entirely in aluminium, the yacht offers the same elegant lines as the Wider 150 that launched last week, with substantial interior volume and exterior living space. Notable features include a touch-and-go helipad, a dedicated submersible bay and a beach club with interior seawater swimming pool.

“Our new flagship will represent the finest marriage of aesthetics, innovation and cutting-edge technology that the yachting world has seen so far,” says Tilli Antonelli, Wider founder and CEO.

A Floating Launching System allows the yacht’s stern to be converted into a spacious garage ideal for carrying the WIDER 32 as a tender, as well as a submarine, although WIDER say this could be adapted for a client’s specific needs in the future.

Meanwhile the beating heart of the Wider 165 is its diesel electric propulsion system combined with a 544kWh Lithium polymer battery bank and Azimuthal pods, which is said to guarantee significantly reduced fuel consumption.

A range of 3,500nm is expected at a cruising speed of 13 knots, increasing to 5,000nm at the speed of 10 knots. The yacht has a maximum speed of 15 knots.

An owner’s private terrace overlooks the sea, which opens off the full-beam master cabin, while the sizeable guest quarters comprise four en-suite cabins on the lower deck. A crew of 11, are divided among five cabins on the lower deck and a cabin for the captain next to the wheelhouse.