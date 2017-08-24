How do you bring an added edge to each vessel?

We talk to a lot of people, potential customers & brokers as well as our own team to consider how we can produce a product which is going to appeal to the market and to be something new. It is the experience within the WIDER team, combined with this market feedback, which is distilled into the finished product. The team is our edge.

How would you describe the key elements of the fleet that separate them from most ‘white yachts’?

Unique design, huge outdoor spaces with beach clubs taken to next level. But most important is the choice of Diesel Electric propulsion system which allows for the unique layout which adds volume to guest areas and offers the ability to run the boat in complete silence with the use of batteries only.

Do you think a new generation of owners, or a new generation of demands at least, is already affecting how we build and design as an industry?

I think that is definitely the case. Yacht design is in constant evolution to reflect current fashions and demands and this is linked to technology and what we are now able to actually build.. We can see that with certain elements of design such as Beach clubs, which didn’t really exist before 2008/09 and are now ubiquitous on yachts over 40m. Also there are clients looking for a more “green” solution, it is not because they are unable to pay for the fuel, just that they are more conscious/aware/sensitive of the impacts. Technology is now a part of our daily lives and yachts have become increasing sophisticated; the WIDER range reflects and endorses this belief/philosophy

The WIDER 130 is the latest in the fleet, what was the demand behind this project?

We wanted a more accessible entry level boat, not just in terms of price but accessibility. The driving force was through discussions with several potential customers who considered the 150 simply too big, in one case as a first boat or was simply too big to enter the bays that they loved most in Turkey! We also researched the market and believe that there is a gap to be filled for a full displacement yacht of 40m and the 130 will do that.

The WIDER 150 was the crowning achievement, what feedback have you had from her new owners?

He joined the boat in Palma in late June and has been on board, more or less, non stop since, I believe that is the best endorsement we could have. .He appears to be really enjoying his new boat so much so that, unfortunately for us, he will still be on board in Greece during the Monaco yacht show.

The WIDER 165 is heading to the water in the near future, what can we expect from this project?

The WIDER 165 will be launched in Q1 of next year and will be delivered by the end of May, in time for use next summer. The engineering and propulsion system are the same as the 150, with a few upgrades. She has completely different layout and interior design as well as helipad on the bow and extra space for toys in the beach club..

What do you see for the future following the acquisition?

We are now working closer with Lloyd Werft, the German megayacht yard also owned by Genting Hong Kong Ltd. In fact, we are now sharing a stand at the Monaco yacht show. I believe this cooperation will deepen over time and we will benefit from their vast experience in production techniques. In addition, I believe that we will look to expand our range, but one thing is for sure we will focus on Diesel Electric propulsion which we are convinced is the future direction of yachting.

The WIDER fleet is a remarkable achievement in terms of engineering, space and layout as well as propulsion systems. This view on a future direction for yachting will undoubtedly be taking Jeremy Roche, Sales & Marketing Director, and his team to new avenues of design; something we can’t wait to be bring you more of in the near future.