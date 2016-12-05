Known as the quietest yacht on the water, the WIDER 150 is a marvel of modern marine engineering and – thanks to her Fulvio de Simoni design - a new and exciting addition to the global fleet.

Merging boundless space with cutting-edge technology, WIDER Yachts were received with high-acclaim across the board following the launch of the Genesi in 2015.

“We are thrilled that our new line of unique yachts are getting the recognition we believe they deserve … the new owner was attracted to the range of features we have included on board, particularly the diesel electric propulsion system which offers such a quiet mode of operation…something the new owners value extremely highly,” commented Tilli Antonelli, CEO & Founder of WIDER srl.

“The new owners are passionate about water sports… They loved the design and layout of the WIDER 150 but I believe the huge owner’s tender in the beach club was the final element that won them over to WIDER,” added Antonelli.

WIDER currently have the 165’ Cecilia in construction, available for sale at 30m euro, with delivery in time for summer 2017. Construction of hull #1 of the WIDER 125 will begin in February with space for a new.

WIDER have confirmed that they have the capacity to build a second unit in parallel to Cecilia, and are currently in advanced discussions with several interested parties.

Superyachts.com stepped on board the WIDER 150 Genesi during her sea trials across the Monaco bay, read more about her intricate design and engineering here.