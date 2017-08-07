Taking the ethos behind the WIDER 150 ‘Bartali’ and the upcoming WIDER 165 project ‘Cecilia’, the new WIDER 130 is light, spacious and brings sporty exterior lines and unparalleled connections to the outside world back to the market in an exciting new package.

The head of Design at WIDER, Michele Lubrano commented: “A lot of thought has gone into every detail of her layout so that as well as providing spacious guest areas that flow well from one space to the next, it will enable the crew to work efficiently and come and go discreetly through well-designed passageways.”

The WIDER brand is well-known for its approach to layout, and with the 130, up to 12 guests can make the most of three exterior decks (totalling 200m2), trademark wings sitting over the water to enhance space in the huge sky lounge (totalling 85m2) and a generous beach club.

The full-beam master stateroom features a notable design element which includes an opening terrace, ideal for spending an evening sat over the water.

Life at the water’s edge is the theme flowing throughout the yacht, enhanced with technology and generous accommodation space for up to 12 guests with space for 7 crew.

Sales and Marketing Director Jeremy Roche said: “We are particularly proud of plans for the new WIDER 130 created by our in-house design team, which will perfectly complement the larger vessels in our range. She has all the trademark WIDER styling and will offer a remarkable amount of accommodation and living space for her size.”

“Her stunning lines combined with the extensive beach club, large sky lounge and silent operation at anchor – enabled through her diesel-electric propulsion system – mean we’re confident this boat will truly be something special.”

Not only forward-thinking in terms of space and experience, but the WIDER approach to fuel-effective propulsion and noise-free pollution has been widely recognised across the world. Awarded a first-ever RINA score of 100/100 for noise and vibration levels, this is an incredibly quiet vessel, meaning those on board can focus on the world outside in complete comfort.

The WIDER 130, like the 165 ‘Cecilia’ which is currently under construction, is on the market for sale and ready to enter build for an owner looking to customise and launch a brand-new era of next-generation yachting.