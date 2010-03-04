The stunning 40m superyacht was built by prestigious Royal Huisman and is a nominee in the ‘Best Refitted Yacht’ category.

William Bishop, head of YPI Sailing stated “William Tai has been continually upgraded and beautifully maintained from the very beginning,”

“Her original owner was a thoroughly experienced yachtsman whose exacting demands helped create a jewel of a superyacht.”

William Tai was recently upgraded with a new teak deck, a full repaint and fresh interior and exterior upholstery along with a full service of her systems by the original builders Royal Huisman.

“Now in her new livery of flag blue and oyster white, William Tai is in the best condition ever,” says Mr. Bishop “We all have our fingers crossed for the big night when the winner will be announced…we all feel very proud.”

The fantastic sailing yacht deserves the award through its luxurious and elegant design to its keen maintenance to ensure the yacht's pristine condition.

William Tai is currently for sale with YPI Brokerage at €12,500,000.