The London-based agency, which is headed by legendary superyacht designer Andrew Winch, celebrates its third decade next year – a period that has seen it grow to a team of 65.

As part of the rebranding, Winch Design is also planning to introduce a different livery for each of its departments, with Sapphire blue the company’s corporate colour, sky blue for aviation, aqua for yachts and stone for architecture.

The Winch Design logo will be in copper – a colour with a strong heritage within the yacht building industry – while a bespoke typeface has also been created.

Furthermore, in honour of the occasion, a commitment has been made to support The Blue Marine Foundation with a major fundraising event – a London to Monaco Bike Ride that will take place next September with the aim of raising £500,000 to support ocean preservation.

Speaking about the milestone year, Andrew Winch said: “I am so proud of all that has been achieved over the last thirty years. We have a meaningful heritage and an exciting future with a talented team, who each bring something unique to the business.

“I am passionate about design, about what we do and about making dreams come true for each and every one of our clients. We now want to tell the story of how we work, the people involved and what makes us tick. I believe our new website, books and branding will do this perfectly.”

Since its early days when Mr Winch and his wife Jane started the business from their cottage in Barnes, the company has grown organically from a fledgling yacht design agency to a leading international design studio.

In recent years Winch Design has been responsible for a diverse range of projects, including superyachts, private jets and luxury apartments.