After a remarkably prosperous 2019 including landmark launches of the likes of 111m Tis or the award-winning Excellence, Winch certainly set the bar high for progression into this year. And by the looks of the agenda for the year ahead, the team has no intention of disappointing.

With no less than nine yachts in build, Jim Dixon is leading the way on a number of notable projects with the industry’s biggest names in shipbuilding. Counted amongst these are the highly-anticipated 77m Black Shark in build at Nobiskrug, and 67m Sparta with Dutch ship-builder Heesen. Heesen are also collaborating with Winch on the interior and exterior design of 80m Cosmos – a flagship for more reasons than one, as she will mark not only their largest yacht to date, but also their fastest and most technologically advanced.

Black Shark’s super-fast design will be showcased to the world when she is delivered in 2021, and will boast an innovative matte black finish to mimic the texture of shark skin. Sparta meanwhile is testament to the changing demographic of the modern yacht owner, with a sleek and sporty exterior while retaining comfort and relaxation at her core element.

We will be keeping our ears close to the ground for more news on this dynamic design studio, whose portfolio also includes a number of exciting new projects in aviation, architecture and elsewhere in the luxury industry.