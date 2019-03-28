Winch Design Present XVenture

Enter XVenture, Winch Design’s first explorer created in collaboration with Heesen shipyard. The 57m is designed with long range travel and far flung cruising grounds in mind, as well as vast amounts of space for tenders, toys and a helicopter to complete the adventure.

The 1,400GT vessel was inspired by nature. Every design decision has been made with the surrounding environment in mind, including, for example, the extensive amount of glass used in her build. The upshot of this is that the outside is as visible as possible from all different parts of the yacht, and a resultant feeling of being intimately connected to nature.

XVenture is at first notable for her bold stature. Her distinctive lines and rugged shapes look right at home cruising through remote and sometimes extreme corners of the globe, whilst a vertical bow and angular hull contribute to the powerful aesthetic.

The 57m yacht has a large interior volume for a vessel her size, and her meticulously planned layout also yields an impressive tender capacity. Her explorer status does not impinge on her luxuriousness, however, with Winch Design refusing to compromise comfort for the sake of functionality. XVenture boasts a stunning three-deck crystal elevator, a swimming pool with jacuzzi, a winter garden aft of the helideck and convertible guest cabins for maximum flexibility.

This vessel encapsulates the essence of new generation yachting. She is an explorer, and therefore not confined to the established waters of the Caribbean and Mediterranean, yet this thirst for adventure is counterposed by a timeless focus on quality and comfort that we have come to expect from Winch Design.