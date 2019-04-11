Available to charter exclusively with SuperYachtsMonaco, we caught up with Cpt. Jim as the yacht makes its way to Norway having just undergone a 3-metre extension to increase space on the stern platform. Asking what he hoped was on the summer agenda for Cloudbreak, the Captain told us this was “a very difficult question to answer as there are many lovely spots to choose from.” High on his list though were the culture, history and beach-binding destinations of The Ionian Islands, Croatia and Venice, favored for their quiet anchorages and delicate afternoon breeze; “ideal for windsurfing before the sun goes down.”

In a brief itinerary for chartering in the region, the islands of Kefalonia, Lefkada and Corfu were just the beginning. Followed by five days visiting some of the 1000+ islands in Croatia “where you will find hidden restaurants, beaches and party islands, if that is your thing and you want to dance!” the week would end docked overnight in Venice. Here, “some Italian food, visiting the Murano glass factory and all the must-see historical buildings and bridges, before taking a classic wooden water taxi to the airport” would provide the perfect end to what sounds like an extremely action-packed week.

“Greece, Croatia and Italy are three countries with very different cultures and scenery, ticking all the boxes for a great vacation” Jim explained. However, these destinations aren’t Cloudbreak’s usual cruising grounds. Noting some of his most memorable moments on board, Jim shared, “Alaska comes to mind, along with seeing 50-100 new-born baby turtles coming out of the sand and scurry down to the water in Madagascar.”

But whether she’s deep in the depths of Antarctica or anchored off the Cote D'Azur, Cloudbreak is still a luxury explorer vessel. She offers the same comfort, luxury and high-quality food expected but alongside so much more. Jim elaborated, “We have experienced crew with great knowledge. This ensures an unforgettable experience in any location. We create the perfect balance of onboard relaxation with an array of ocean activities with our toys, beautiful beach picnics and for the avid adventurer including cycling in various environments and more such as hiking up Stromboli with Cloudbreak’s experienced crew. We also love to celebrate occasions onboard, transforming our heli deck into a disco with our resident DJ mixing music on our immense sound system.”

The Captain even explained how the crew are trained in ‘bear safety’! A necessity when picnicking on an Alaskan beach but perhaps something you won’t require assistance with when choosing to charter in Europe. Nevertheless, Cloudbreak’s crew seem to be a key ingredient in her charter appeal, Jim adds, “The CB team can do much more than just serving and driving a tender!”

So whether it’s sending the children off for an afternoon on the yacht’s inflatable water wonderland, or trekking Italy’s highest peaks with experienced crew in tow; exploring the Med, Cloudbreak-style is certainly a stand-out charter experience... An experience that Captain Jim Aladin and SuperYachtsMonaco will ensure is truly unforgettable.