Instant calm ensues as soon as we step on board, welcomed by Captain Nicola, we sat down in the airy main saloon to learn all about this stylish Christensen build. Nicola began, "Chasseur is a beautiful 48 metre yacht and we have six guest cabins... lots of bright light coming in, clear windows."

She continued, "She's a family boat and we appeal to almost everyone [...] the designer was Varo Design in California, but a lot of influence from the owner." Boasting perhaps one of the most elegant interiors we've seen at the show on a yacht in this range, Nicole continued to talk us through Chasseur's on-vogue features.

From the eccentric Slim Aarons artwork that adds a touch of classic glamour to the contemporary use of glass onboard, Nicole described, "The glass staircase is a showstopper. It's the first time Christensen has made floating staircases like that. Everyone seems to love them!"

But aside from her interior styling, what else can potential charter guests or buyers expect when the step on deck? "They come on and they just.. it's 'WOW'" said Nicole, "They just absolutely love the boat. They love the brightness of the boat and the length that you see from the aft main deck or even bridge deck. You can look all the way down. From the bridge I can see all the way aft - I can see the flag!"

We also had to ask about the Crew. Holding a number of accolades to their name, Nicole modestly shared, "Last year with Burgess I won Captain of the year and then we just won a photo contest, the Burgess Photo Contest which is really exciting!" Well deserved awards, adding to an experience we're sure any future guest will enjoy.

Catch a glimpse inside Chasseur and watch the interview with Captain Nicole in full above.