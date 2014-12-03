Created by Heesen Yachts, this characteristic vessel holds nothing but a glowing repute from charter guests due to her ability to go anywhere in true style and complete comfort. Mon Plaisir measures 46.7 metres, and thanks to her steel hull and full displacement with at anchor stabilisation, this yacht offers stability whether at sea or at anchor.



Designed by Omega Architects with the construction ethic and expertise of Heesen Yachts behind the project, Mon Plaisir’s current owner has spared nothing in the way of build and has put her on the brokerage market for the very first time since her launch.



Not only was this yacht constructed by experts in 2008; Mon Plaisir has been maintained to an exemplary level and provides ample space for up to ten guests in five cabins. Notable features on board include the spacious sky lounge, an upper deck with Jacuzzi and a fold-down bathing platform at the transom to bring those on board limitless access to the water. Moving inside, a large main salon, a formal dining area which can seat 12 guests and a relaxing area with sofas and a large pop-up television make up the elements which play host to a wealth of intricate design details.



Her interior is a mix of outstanding hardware and panel trimmings which include Sterling Silver, Elmo leather finishes, Calacatta marble, American walnut wood flooring, and an attention to detail seldom seen on the water. The interior styling offers a clean, fresh feel with stunning detailing throughout the yacht.



The balance between interior volume and exterior deck space, sleek, elegant lines with intelligent engineering is remarkable; however, it’s a well-known fact that it’s the crew who makes a yacht a home - whether it’s for an experienced yachtsman, a new owner, or seasoned charter guest .



Since launch, Mon Plaisir has maintained the same Captain who always employs the right crew in achieving a sterling reputation on the charter market thanks to a low profile service with reliable people; who not only have experience in all aspects of entertaining but excel at hosting parties as well as looking after kids’ activities, theme nights and beach barbeques.



Currently in Imperia, Italy, Mon Plaisir is available for sale through SuperYachtsMonaco for an asking price of 21,500,000 Euro.