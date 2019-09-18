Launched in March and delivered this summer, CRN M/Y 135 is the latest ground-breaking megayacht to come out of the Ancona shipyard. Measuring at an impressive 79-metres, 135 is a fully-custom build tailored to her owner’s unique vision to bring character and adventure to the sea. For attendees of the Monaco Yacht Show this month, she is certainly one to look out for.

Part of the prestigious Ferretti family since 1999, CRN pride themselves on building superyachts “made by you with our own hands” and have previously delivered the likes of 74m Odyssey and 80m Chopi Chopi. 135 is a fine addition to this fleet, harnessing all the expertise of a historic shipyard to fulfil an owner’s maritime dream.

Over 200 CRN specialists, from project architects to engineers and craftspeople, all pooled their resources and expertise on this project. CRN’s in-house Technical Office developed the overall design of 135, partnering with Zuccon International Project to create her crisp and dynamic external lines. The yacht’s large and comfortable guest spaces both indoor and outdoor are the fruit of styling by Laura Sessa, who has previously worked with CRN on the design of Chopi Chopi.

135 is blessed with generous spaces to entertain her 12 guests, spread out across 5 decks that include an exclusive Owner’s deck and suite. 5 luxurious cabins accommodate the rest of the guests in sublime comfort, while there are 15 cabins for the yacht’s 29 crew members.

This latest CRN superyacht is worth celebrating, and it has been quite the party season so far for the Ferretti Group, who kicked off September with a private event in Monaco headlined by Lionel Richie.