Best Refitted Yacht: M/Y Pegasus

Feadship’s motor yacht Pegasus underwent a ten-month refit in 2009, carried out by Feadship’s in-house team in collaboration with De Voogt Naval Architects.

The displacement yacht’s previous length of 49.38m was increased to 52.25m, creating a longer and even more luxurious superyacht. All three decks were extended, increasing the hull length at waterline by four metres and the sundeck by almost six metres.

M/Y Pegasus boasts spacious living areas onboard, including a generous main saloon and full beam bridge deck lounge. The superyacht’s extra length has also increased outdoor social spaces, with four outdoor dining and lounging areas.

The superyacht's extensive refit also involved creating a larger fold-down swim platform and adding an impressive saltwater pool on the sundeck.

Judges' Special Rebuild Award: M/Y Freedom

M/Y Freedom was also a nominee for Best Refitted Yacht. The 104ft Trumpy yacht was originally built on 4th July, 1926 by Mathis Yacht Building Company LLC. M/Y Freedom measures 31.7m and features naval architecture by John Trumpy, with interior design by Elizabeth Mc Millen Designs.

After being found on land in a state of deterioration, M/Y Freedom was purchased and rebuilt by McMillan Yachts, a specialist in restoring and maintaining classic yachts. Following five years of restoration, the fantail motor yacht was re-launched by McMillan Yachts in 2009.



The painstaking work carried out on M/Y Freedom was described in the judges' comments: "The massive extent of this work included the removal of everything salvageable from the yacht and the construction of a new keel, frames and double planking, before she was finished using selected original items in a manner that honoured her history and faithfully returned her to better than new condition with few visible modern additions."



The judges at the World Superyacht Awards 2010 considered that the work carried out on M/Y Freedom amounted to a rebuild and Freedom was awarded a Judges’ Special Rebuild Award.

Judges' Special Commendation: S/Y Necker Belle

A Judges' Special Commendation went to S/Y Necker Belle. The 32m catamaran underwent a refit in Azzura Shipyard, Australia, to see her emerge as a strengthened and structurally improved vessel. According to the judges' comments, thanks to Necker Belle's refit, the yacht "now has a new lease of life".



S/Y Necker Belle is part of the Virgin Limited Edition – a collection of Richard Branson’s luxury properties, which includes Sir Richard Branson's 74 acre Necker Island and the Necker Nymph 'Underwater Aircraft'.