More than 500 guests, comprising of superyacht owners and members of the superyacht industry, participated in an evening of Champagne and fine food in order to discover this year's World Superyacht Award winners.

Best Displacement Motor Yacht 1,300GT and Above

Winner of the Best Displacement Motor Yacht 1,300GT and Above award was the stunning motor yacht Northern Star. Built by Lürssen Yachts and designed by Espen Oeino, the 75.4m Northern star features in the Top 100 World's Largest Yachts listing.

Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500GT and Above

The internationally respected designer Espen Oeino also received a joint victory in the Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500GT and Above category with the 60m, Lürssen built Arkley and the 61.8m Candyscape II, built by Viareggio Superyachts.

Best Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500GT

Best Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500GT was awarded to the 47m Heesen Yacht Blind Date. The semi custom 4700 Series, round bilged displacement yacht holds a luxurious Keech Green interior alongside state-of-the-art equipment and a sharp exterior.

Best Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yacht 40m+

The recipient of this award was the uniquely styled 47m Celestial Hope, built by Heesen Yachts and styled by Omega Yachts. A Judges' Special Commendation went to the 49m superyacht Blind Date, built by Trinity Yachts.

Best Semi-Displacement Motor Yacht of 30-39m

The Best Semi-Displacement Motor Yacht of 30-39m went to the 37.19mm superyacht FX, built by Sanlorenzo. The superyacht features exterior and interior design by Francesco Paszkowski.



Motor Yacht of the Year

Motor yacht Arkley received the highlight award of Motor Yacht of the Year. According to the judges' comments, the 60m superyacht was deemed a clear winner, "being of a proven design and offering the performance and facilities that the majority of the panel admire in a long-range cruising yacht".



Best Sailing Yacht in 45m + Size Range

This award went to S/Y Riela, the 56m ketch sail yacht built by Perini Navi. The superyacht features naval architecture by Ron Holland and Perini Navi, with an interior design by Remi Tessier.



Sailing yacht Nazenin V received the Judges' special Commendation in the Best Sailing Yacht in 45m+ Range category. The 52m superyacht was built by RMK Shipyard and sports exterior styling and engineering by Sparkman & Stephens, with interior design by Redman Whitely Dixon.

Best Sailing Yacht 30M-44M

The joint winners of the Best Sailing Yacht in the 30-44m range were the 30.4m S/Y Indio, a lightweight superyacht built by Wally Yachts, and the 42m S/Y Hanuman, built by Royal Huisman.



Best Sailing Yacht of the Year

The sleek S/Y Hanuman was also the recipient of Sailing Yacht of the Year. According to the judges' comments, "The combination of beauty and extremely high quality of construction in Hanuman made her a worthy winner of the title".