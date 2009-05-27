'World Superyacht Awards' winners announced

As is described elsewhere, the judging of this event is undertaken by a 15-strong jury that is overwhelmingly comprised of yachts owners.

We have always believed that it is the end-user that should decide the winners of our awards, as it is they who are in the best position to recognise the strengths and weaknesses of each of the competitors, a premise that has provided a foundation from which the success of these awards has been built.

It is a trait of human nature that as the prestige of these awards increases, so does the desire to win, and while the winners are ecstatic in their achievement, others who have toiled equally hard to create a masterpiece may feel a sense of heightened disappointment at their lack of success.

It is for this reason that the judges would like to offer consolation to those who were disappointed and stress that the real prize is that of being selected as a finalist.

All of the finalists were chosen because their quality was such that any one of them would be considered a worthy victor - the margin between the winner and the others in that class was often just the breadth of a hair.”

Read on for a list of the finalist and winners in each category:

Motor Yacht -

Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 3000GT and above (Approximately 85m+)

Al Mirqab (W) A

Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 1300 GT to 2999GT (Approximately 60m-84m)

Siren Eminence Madsummer Nero Nourah of Riyad Predator

Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500GT to 1299GT (Approximately 50m-59m)

Vive la Vie (W) Sea Force One (J.C.) Man of Steel Maraya Romance Silver Cloud Xanadu

Best Displacement Motor Yacht below 500GT (Approximately 30m-49m)

Elandess (W) Marama (W) Beothuk (J.C.) Ingot (J.C.) Darsea My Trust Platinum Terranova TV

Best Semi-Displacement or planing Motor Yacht in 40m+ size range

Lazy Me (W) Aqua Maria Pia Miss Rose Namasté Panther 2 Slojo

Best Semi-Displacement or planning Motor Yacht in 30m to 39m size range

Onyx (W) Canados 116 Cyrus One Ludy Moonlight OceanDrive One Hundred Salu

Best Interior Design

Andrew Winch Designs for Al Mirqab

Best Exterior Styling

Francesco Paszkowski for Onyx

Judges Commendation: Tim Heywood Designs for Al Mirqab

Motor Yacht of the Year

Al Mirqab

Sailing Yacht –

Best Sailing Yacht in 45m+ size range

Saudade (W) Mondango Red Dragon Salute Silvana

Best Sailing Yacht in 30m to 44m size range

P2 (W) Mrs Seven (J.C.) Bristolian Immocean Tiger

Best Interior Design

Rémi Tessier for Salute

Best Exterior Styling – Sailing Yacht

Briand Yacht Design for P2

Sailing Yacht of the Year

P2

General Awards –

Best Re-fit

Stampede (W) Vajoliroja (J.C.) 68m CRN Inevitable Life Saga Sedation Va Bene

Best Newcomer of the Year

Eidsgaard Design for exterior styling/interior design of Saudade

Ausberg Interiors for interior design of Man of Steel

Digital Space for interior design of Cyrus One

Sarah King for interior design of Salu

Tom Stringer Design Partners for interior design of Slojo

Emma Thomson-Tabone for interior design of Bristolian

Julia Tamsen for interior design of Namasté

Wilmotte & Associates for interior design of Red Dragon

Technology Award

Abeking & Rasmussen for SWATH hull design

AAA Rotostatic International for innovative carpet cleaning process

Agrimond LLC for Dragonfly Marine eco-friendly sewage treatment system

Boating Inc. for file sharing software for onboard-Apple TVs

Multiplex GmbH for sun awning system

Reckmann Yachtequipment GmbH for Mega Furler

Sonardyne International Ltd for Sentinel Underwater Intruder Detection Sonar

Yachting Developments for technological advances in the design of Bristolian

Superyacht Legacy Award

Andreas Liveras

Young Designer of the Year

Maila Speitkamp

