'World Superyacht Awards' winners announced
The winners of the 2009 Boat International’s ‘World Superyacht Awards’ have been announced and congratulations are in order for everyone who walked away with a coveted Neptune from last Tuesday’s ceremony in London’s venerated Guildhall.
As is described elsewhere, the judging of this event is undertaken by a 15-strong jury that is overwhelmingly comprised of yachts owners.
We have always believed that it is the end-user that should decide the winners of our awards, as it is they who are in the best position to recognise the strengths and weaknesses of each of the competitors, a premise that has provided a foundation from which the success of these awards has been built.
It is a trait of human nature that as the prestige of these awards increases, so does the desire to win, and while the winners are ecstatic in their achievement, others who have toiled equally hard to create a masterpiece may feel a sense of heightened disappointment at their lack of success.
It is for this reason that the judges would like to offer consolation to those who were disappointed and stress that the real prize is that of being selected as a finalist.
All of the finalists were chosen because their quality was such that any one of them would be considered a worthy victor - the margin between the winner and the others in that class was often just the breadth of a hair.”
Read on for a list of the finalist and winners in each category:
Motor Yacht -
Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 3000GT and above (Approximately 85m+)
Al Mirqab(W) A
Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 1300 GT to 2999GT (Approximately 60m-84m)
Siren Eminence Madsummer Nero Nourah of Riyad Predator
Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500GT to 1299GT (Approximately 50m-59m)
Vive la Vie(W) Sea Force One(J.C.) Man of Steel Maraya Romance Silver Cloud Xanadu
Best Displacement Motor Yacht below 500GT (Approximately 30m-49m)
Elandess(W) Marama(W) Beothuk(J.C.) Ingot(J.C.) Darsea My Trust Platinum Terranova TV
Best Semi-Displacement or planing Motor Yacht in 40m+ size range
Lazy Me(W) Aqua Maria Pia Miss Rose Namasté Panther 2 Slojo
Best Semi-Displacement or planning Motor Yacht in 30m to 39m size range
Onyx(W) Canados 116 Cyrus One Ludy Moonlight OceanDrive One Hundred Salu
Best Interior Design
Andrew Winch Designs for Al Mirqab
Best Exterior Styling
Francesco Paszkowski for Onyx
Judges Commendation: Tim Heywood Designs for Al Mirqab
Motor Yacht of the Year
Al Mirqab
Sailing Yacht –
Best Sailing Yacht in 45m+ size range
Saudade(W) Mondango Red Dragon Salute Silvana
Best Sailing Yacht in 30m to 44m size range
P2(W) Mrs Seven(J.C.) Bristolian Immocean Tiger
Best Interior Design
Rémi Tessier for Salute
Best Exterior Styling – Sailing Yacht
Briand Yacht Design for P2
Sailing Yacht of the Year
P2
General Awards –
Best Re-fit
Stampede(W) Vajoliroja(J.C.) 68m CRN Inevitable Life Saga Sedation Va Bene
Best Newcomer of the Year
Eidsgaard Design for exterior styling/interior design of Saudade
Ausberg Interiors for interior design of Man of Steel
Digital Space for interior design of Cyrus One
Sarah King for interior design of Salu
Tom Stringer Design Partners for interior design of Slojo
Emma Thomson-Tabone for interior design of Bristolian
Julia Tamsen for interior design of Namasté
Wilmotte & Associates for interior design of Red Dragon
Technology Award
Abeking & Rasmussen for SWATH hull design
AAA Rotostatic International for innovative carpet cleaning process
Agrimond LLC for Dragonfly Marine eco-friendly sewage treatment system
Boating Inc. for file sharing software for onboard-Apple TVs
Multiplex GmbH for sun awning system
Reckmann Yachtequipment GmbH for Mega Furler
Sonardyne International Ltd for Sentinel Underwater Intruder Detection Sonar
Yachting Developments for technological advances in the design of Bristolian
Superyacht Legacy Award
Andreas Liveras
Young Designer of the Year
Maila Speitkamp
"Our task of deciding the winners was not an easy one but we believe our decisions to have been made with care and integrity"