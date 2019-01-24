Bunker is a triple deck vessel built by Italian shipyard CRN in 2005, with interior and exterior spaces curated by Zuccon International Project. She is able to sleep a maximum of 12 guests across 5 luxury staterooms, and fully accommodates her crew in separate crew quarters which ensure privacy for guests. The yacht also features extras such as zero-speed stabilisers and a jacuzzi.

The newly sold 40m benefitted from an extensive refit in 2017; a 7 month job including a full renovation of the interior with top of the line furniture from Roche Bobois and Cavalli, the replacement of outdoor furniture, new teak decking, new toys and a new paint job as well as numerous mechanical upgrades. The job saw Bunker elevated to peak condition just in time for her sale.

Bunker is part of the successful CRN 128 range, which was launched by the shipyard in 2005. The series combines the comfort of generous internal and external spaces with high performance levels and impressive navigation capabilities. CRN 128 has received international accolades from the likes of Yachts and Showboats magazine for its semi-custom specifications

Her naval architecture was expertly executed by CRN, whilst her streamlined silhouette, which comprises a majestic navy hull and sporty silver superstructure, was artfully designed Zuccon International Project. Her luxurious interiors are also the work of the Italy-based design firm.

We extend our congratulations to buyer and seller for the transaction of this impressive vessel.