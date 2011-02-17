Next month will see the new instalment of the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, the Middle East’s premier superyacht show, running from the 24-26 March. By referencing the Global Order Book 2011, the Informa Yacht Group, organisers of the prestigious event, have ascertained a definitive indication of the calibre of exhibitors and yachts in attendance this year.

This year’s index of the world’s top yacht builders lists several ADYS 2011 participants, including Azimut-Benetti, Sanlorenzo, Sunseeker, Feadship and Lürssen amongst the top 10.

Azimut-Benetti, second place in the top shipyard rankings with 67 orders for 2011, will be represented by Edmiston & Company, who will be bringing the 54m superyacht Moonlight to Yas Marina.

In third place, with 37 units listed and a total length of 1,170m under construction, is Sanlorenzo. The prestigious Italian shipyard will also be bound for the Yas Marina with two yachts brought to the show by representatives Luxury Sea Boats. Fifth position in the Global Order Book 2011 is occupied by Sunseeker, who hold 31 orders and 999m currently in construction; proudly representing themselves at the show with a 30m yacht.

Lürssen, ranked sixth in the world with 9 orders for 2011 and a total length of 760m in construction, will also be attending the third Abu Dhabi Yacht Show. Michael Bremen, Sales Director of Lürssen shipyard commented, “This will be the third time we participate and it is part of our global strategy to maintain and enhance brand awareness. The Middle East is an important market, and the yacht show in Abu Dhabi offers the right mix of people for us to do business with. We will promote the 78m Madsummer yacht delivered in 2008 and the 87m Phoenix which we delivered just last year”.

Feadship, one of the leading Dutch shipyards, also ranked in the top 10 yacht builders of the Global Order Book 2011; currently working on 12 new orders and 760m in construction. Feadship will be represented by the 46m Jana, brought to the show by Yacht Zoo.

“Visitors and exhibitors can look forward to an impressive line up of superyachts at this year’s show”, adds Andy Treadwell, Managing Director of the Informa Yacht Group. “In choosing to bring top-of-the-line vessels to the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, the world’s leading industry players have re-affirmed their confidence in the event as the region’s premier platform to showcase what they have to offer to the market. ADYS is considered to be one of the best targeted shows in the region for the superyacht sector, offering yacht brokers, charterers, and builders the opportunity to engage with a high calibre of interested visitors”.

Andy continues, “The complete list of yachts set to dock at ADYS 2011 is in the final stages of confirmation. Show visitors can definitely look forward to an exciting line-up this year.”