Michael Mahan and Peter Thompson of Worth Avenue teamed up to represent both the buyer and seller of the 2010-built Trinity Yacht vessel.

With a draft of only 8'6", a top speed of 21 knots and a maximum economical range of 4600 Nautical miles, Mi Sueno is billed as combining true ocean going capabilities with the versatility to reach shallow and secluded bays and marinas.

She offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 7 suits comprising 1 owner cabin, 1 VIP cabins, 1 double cabin, 1 twin cabin, as well as capacity for carrying up to 11 crew

For Worth Avenue, the sale of Mi Sueno completes a strong first five months of the year, including five other successful sales, offering further evidence of buoyancy in the marketplace. These brokerage sales have also been complimented by the signing of three new builds so far in 2014.

Michael Mahan, a founding partner at Worth, said: "We have a number of yachts under contract currently and we also have a number of clients that have been touring the shipyards with us with an intent to start construction this year.

“It is nice to see strong brokerage activity and I think it is a positive sign for the industry as a whole that clients are looking hard at new builds as an option."

He continued: “Sales are obviously the key benchmark to performance, however new listings not only increase our inventory but more importantly give us an accurate picture of our growth in the new marketplace.

“We work extremely hard to provide an unparalleled service and commitment to our clients; new clients and new listings are a direct reflections of that effort."

Worth Avenue sales so far this year have included the 45m Palmer Johnson-built O'Khaila, the 34.14m Westport-built Feelin’ Free, the 36.6-metre Broward-built Sigrun, the 49.8m Feadship-built Inevitable and the 33.53m Hatteras-built Waterford.