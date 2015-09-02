The Palm Beach-based yacht brokerage have also been appointed as the Central Agent for M/Y “Jetsetter”, the first Dynamiq yacht under construction, due for completion next year.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will exhibit together at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month, marking the new builder’s inaugural appearance at a yacht show.

Dynamiq’s unique series’, customized via its online configurator, are a first for the industry , with clients able to select every aspect of the design of their yacht, from the exterior paint scheme to the interior finish, on the company’s website. The configurator features full pricing and delivery date for every element.

Launched at the Yacht Club de Monaco in June 2015, Dynamiq claim their configurator service will revolutionize the way superyachts are specified and delivered.

The new builder say they choose Worth Avenue Yachts as official sales representative due to its reputation for selling yachts of over 120ft in length almost three times faster than the market average.

Dynamiq’s new series “GTT, Gran Turismo Transatlantic” is a category of superyacht based on the GT car philosophy, combining the comfort and range of displacement vessels with the performance and style of sport cruisers.

Motoryacht “Jetsetter” is scheduled to be delivered in September 2016 and will be on display at next year’s Monaco Yacht Show.