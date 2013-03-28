Sponsored by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Palm Beach, NetJets, Eau Spa by Ritz Carlton, Wilmington Trust, Celedinas Insurance and Hamilton Jewelers and in association with Superyachts.com, Worth Avenue Yachts introduced guests to world-class cocktails, canapés and champagnes across five yachts on Thursday 21st March.

“We have thirteen boats here at the boat show on display and this evening we have five yachts that are open [and] participating in the yacht hop with celebrity chefs from some of the local Palm Beach restaurants and great cocktails with mixologists,” explains Worth Avenue Yachts charter specialist Shannon McCoy.

Superyachts Espresso III, Mimu, Golden Compass, Andiamo and Domino provided the perfect backdrop for high-net-worths, industry representatives and connoisseurs to network and enjoy an eventful evening as the sun went down on the Palm Beach Boat Show.

“The boat show has been fantastic so far,” comments Gary DeSanctis, VP and Group Publisher of the Active Interest Media Group. “This is the largest Palm Beach Boat Show we’ve had in over a decade. So it’s really good, a lot of activity, a lot of people and a lot of energy this year which is fantastic.”