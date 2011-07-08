Moon River

Superyacht Moon River is a vision of classic American luxury yachting. Launched in 1997 and designed by Raymond Hunt, you can see the thought and quality that went into her design from first glance; most notably a custom radar mast which lowers to 23’ for low bridge clearance.

The 30m Moon River underwent a $3,700,000 refit project over 2008/9 to ensure that she is in turnkey condition for resale. New engines, new interior design, new electronics, new ships systems and top to bottom new paint are only a few of the major items included in her refit project and now stands ready for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts for an asking price of $3,750,000.

Rusalka

This sophisticated 36m superyacht was designed and built in 1994 by the Christensen Shipyard and benefitted from an extensive refit project in 2001. Her external style and sophistication have been expertly maintained and her original Glade Johnson and Dee Robinson interior have been beautifully updated with high-quality entertainment systems.

This superyacht can also comfortably accommodate up to 8 guests in 4 staterooms with space for 6 crew members in 3 cabins. Rusalka has a fibreglass hull and superstructure with a wide beam and was built and maintained to ABS Classification.

Apart from a refit and a new central agent, Rusalka has also gained a significant $1,650,000 price reduction with the Palm Beach brokers and now stands for sale at an asking price of $5,600,000.

Blue Star

Superyacht Blue Star is a great example of a beautifully maintained Burger Yacht which has been kept in immaculate condition. Her classic Hargrave design was constructed to produce excellent sea-keeping ability, maintain good speeds, great style and an elegantly décor.

Complete with a generous salon, raised pilothouse helm station with bridge stairs, private dining room for 8 and modern galley, Blue Star is a pristine, pedigree yacht with a lot of staying power.

Capable of accommodating up to 6 guests in 3 cabins plus crew, Blue Star is listed with Worth Avenue Yachts for an asking price of $1,695,000.