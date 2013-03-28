“As far as worth avenue is concerned, last year was our first Palm Beach Boat Show and this is our second,” explains Simon Gibson. “Last year we had six yachts up to 124 feet, this year [we have] thirteen yachts up to 200 feet so it’s a good time for us [and] it’s an important time for our owners. The market is busy right now and what you see is the reflection in the fleet.”

With Worth Avenue Yachts expanding to meet demand in the brokerage sector, Katie Wray offered her insight into the trends the firm is seeing in the charter market. “We in particular have had a lot more interest in family vacations [and] I think as society becomes more and more technology driven and less face to face, it’s more important that these families have quality time together … we see a lot of water toys, that seems to be very popular. From slides to paddleboards to seabobs to the new jetlev that’s come out, I think everybody want’s to play on the water toys.”

Since their inception, Worth Avenue yachts has used it’s collaborative expertise to make the most of the market and harvest the demand coming from the global market. When asked about how they plan to expand across 2013, Simon Gibson noted, “We’re going to take the next couple of months and look at ourselves internally. We’re very proud of what we do for our clients, we’re proud of our growth and we need to make sure our growth is sustained by what we do inside the company … we are planning on expanding again this year so we’ll take a couple of months and we’ll get right into Med season.”

Watch the full video above for a deeper insight into the philosophy of Worth Avenue Yachts or click here for a closer look at Worth Avenue’s Yacht Hop at the 2013 Palm Beach Boat Show.